Safeguards in place during 'Dallas Against White-Supremacy' rally

City of Dallas (Photo: WFAA)

It is peaceful in downtown Dallas. Dallas police hope to keep it that way.



They have been working with organizers of a Dallas Against White Supremacy Rally that will be held near Dallas City Hall at the Confederate Memorial on Saturday. The rally will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.



“The most we can do is to plan for every possible thing that could go wrong, and we are working with DPD and exploring every potential avenue to make sure all our bases are covered,” said rally organizer Eric Ramsey.



Dallas police have officers specially trained for riot patrol. They will be taking extra safety measures after seeing what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia and Barcelona, where terrorists ran over people.



Dallas police will use buses and other heavy vehicles and will place them to form a barricade around city hall. It will keep trucks and cars from getting near the crowds.



Dr. Alex Eastman, who is a surgeon and a member of the Dallas SWAT team, has been training officers in triage.



“I am confident, and I can say that Dallas is one of the safest cities in the country if not the world for something to happen because we do have officers trained in tactical first aid and the ability to control hemorrhaging," Dr. Eastman said.



Rally organizers say they know there is a risk but say now is not the time to stay silent against racism and bigotry.



"In the back of my mind, I think about what can happen but at the same time, in times like this, you can't just live in fear. In order for there to be actual change, you have to do what is uncomfortable," Ramsey said.



They will gather for a peaceful rally and rely on Dallas police to help protect their freedom to speak out.

© 2017 WFAA-TV