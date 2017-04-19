Rowlett spends $478k after building police radio tower in wrong location

The city of Rowlett spent approximately $478,000 to acquire land after constructing a police radio communications tower on the wrong location. (Photo: Goins, David)

The city of Rowlett says it has hired an independent firm to find out what led to the city spending an additional $478,000 in taxpayer dollars after constructing a police tower in the wrong location.

City manager Brian Funderburk tells News 8 the mistake was discovered in March when a land owner contacted the city informing them the tower was being constructed on private property.

The city decided against relocating the tower after realizing it would incur a $400,000 late fee for not having the tower ready to tie into a multi-jurisdictional police communications system by a contracted timeline.

The city council voted on Tuesday to approve the purchase of the property, which now gives the city two 4.25 acre parcels right next to each other at 8491 Schrade Road.

Frank Rousan lives across the street from the still under construction tower.

"It’s an eyesore, no one would be happy to live around something like that,” Rousan said.

But the longtime Rowlett resident added he's okay with the project because it will help police improve their communication abilities throughout the growing town of nearly 60,000 on the eastern of edge of Dallas County and parts of Rockwall County.

Rousan says his concern is with a nearly half a million dollar mistake.

"I don’t know who dropped the ball – but it seems like a lot of people did – a lot of departments did – I don’t think it’s just one person’s mistake," Rousan said.

