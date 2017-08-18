Road closures during rally against white supremacy in Dallas

Police will have several road closures during a rally against white supremacy at Dallas City Hall Plaza. (Photo: Dallas Police, WFAA)

Dallas police have planned several road closures during a rally against white supremacy on Saturday.



The rally is expected to take place at 7:30 p.m. at Dallas City Hall Plaza. Several streets around City Hall will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., which include Marilla, South Akard, South Ervay, Browder streets.



Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible or seek alternate routes.



"Enforcement action will also be taken if demonstrators illegally impede traffic in the roadway or attempt to shut down a freeway. The safety of our officers and citizens is the primary concern as individuals or groups gather to express their first amendment rights," a Dallas police news release said.



Dallas police have officers specially trained for riot patrol. Police say they will use buses and other heavy vehicles to form a barricade around City Hall. It will keep trucks and cars from getting near the crowds.







