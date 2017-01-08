Report cites progress in Dallas loose dog problem

Councilmember Tiffinni Young speaks at Dallas' Quality-of-Life Committee meeting. (Photo: WFAA)

More loose dogs are being picked up in the city of Dallas and more are being released for adoption, according to a new report from Dallas Animal Services that a city council committee will receive Monday.

It's the latest progress report as the city continues to try and get a handle on the more than 9000 loose dogs reported mostly south of Interstate 30 and create an atmosphere of safety in several South Dallas neighborhoods were residents have long complained of threats from loose and vicious dogs.

The briefing to the Quality of Life and Environmental Committee outlines the progress made in the first three months of implementation of strategies to combat the problem.

Data provided by Dallas Animal Services says impoundments of loose dogs have increased by 33-percent from the last three months of 2016 versus the same time period in 2015; a 193-percent uptick in citations and an 18-percent increase in live release of animals though adoptions.

The report also highlights increased daily data available to the public on loose animals reports as an example of increased transparency for the agency.

Peter Brodsky, tabbed by Dallas mayor Mike Rawlings to run the Dallas Animal Commission, says the long term goal is to continue to increase the number of spay and neuter efforts in Dallas.

"If we're going to provide these services at no cost, there's going to have to be financial support for it and we're seeing that interest in the philanthropic community," Brodsky said Sunday,

Brodsky estimates it will take 15-20 million dollars to spay and neuter 46,000 animals annually for three years to catch up with the population growth curve in animals.

"if that happens and we actually get that done, it’s a solution to the problem,” Brodsky said.

