Renewed frustrations after water leak at S.Oak Cliff High

Mats are seen drying outside South Oak Cliff High School on Sunday April 16, 2017 after a leak in the air conditioning system flooded parts of the school, according to the alumni association over the weekend.

Dallas ISD said Sunday it expects students at South Oak Cliff High School to be able to return to campus when class resumes Tuesday after an air conditioning leak was reported over the weekend.

A South Oak Cliff alumni group tweeted photos purporting to show DISD maintenance employees inside the 65-year old campus cleaning up water damage.

Douglas Grace with the alumni association said he showed up to the school Saturday afternoon.

"it was just like turning the bath water on and running it for hours and hours at a time,” Grace said. “When I saw it, it was kind of like 'woah', it was a shocker to me. That is supposed to be something that was already fixed."

A water line mark was visible Sunday approximately one inch from the bottom of wooden doors near the main entrance facing S. Marsalis Avenue.

District spokesperson Robyn Harris said it would likely be Monday before she would get a definitive answer from the maintenance department on what went wrong.

"We have no indication that class will not occur on Tuesday,” Harris told WFAA.

It is the latest setback for a campus that has grabbed headlines for a variety of environmental concerns over the last 18 months.

The DISD board of trustees approved a $52 million renovation in October 2016 after denying repeated requests from community stakeholders for $70 million for a new school.

The renovation project is set to begin in June and expected to take 18 months.

Teilor Johnson says she will be ready for class on Tuesday, but the junior adds she's not sure another potential health hazard won't resurface in the near future.

"They’re going to fix it and it’s going to go away," Johnson said. "Probably some weeks or a month later it’s going to happen again.”

Maxie Johnson says his daughter and her classmates deserve better.

“Putting a band-aid on top of a major problem is not the answer,” Johnson said.

