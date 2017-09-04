Rawlings: Over 1,000 more evacuees coming to Dallas

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings

Dallas is set to take on over 1,000 additional evacuees in the coming days, Mayor Mike Rawlings tweeted Monday evening.

Busloads of people displaced by Hurricane Harvey and the unprecedented flooding that followed in southeast Texas last week will arrive from temporary housing in Alexandria and Shreveport, La., the mayor wrote.

More than 1,000 residents temporarily housed in Alexandria and Shreveport, LA are expected to arrive by bus tomorrow through Thursday. — Mike Rawlings (@Mike_Rawlings) September 4, 2017

Roughly 3,000 evacuees were being sheltered in North Texas as of Monday afternoon. Some 2,800 of them were at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, where the new evacuees will stay.

The mayor’s announcement comes as the two remaining smaller shelters in Dallas were set to close. Around 200 total people were sheltering at the Samuell Grand and Walnut Hill recreation centers, which would close later Friday, Rawlings said.

Walnut Hill and Samuell Grand shelters will be consolidated into the @KBHCCDallas Shelter later this evening. #HarveyRelief #HarveyRecovery — Mike Rawlings (@Mike_Rawlings) September 4, 2017

Tommie Allen Recreation Center had closed over the weekend.

Many of the evacuees have been mulling new beginnings in North Texas as tens of thousands of homes were destroyed by what was Hurricane Harvey.

Some students were placed in temporary education programs in Dallas ISD. The University of North Texas was accepting immediate transfers in Harvey’s wake.

Citing an "overwhelming response from the public," the City of Dallas announced on Monday that the Trusted World donations drop-off at Kingsley Road in Garland will no longer accept donations. The best way to contribute, the city says, is through monetary donations.

Mayor Rawlings' disaster relief fund can be found here.

