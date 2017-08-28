Proposed resolution for immediate removal of all Dallas Confederate monuments

A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee at Lee Park in Dallas. (Photo: WFAA)

Three of the four African Americans on the Dallas City Council are proposing a resolution calling for the immediate removal of all Confederate monuments in the city.

The resolution was delivered to Mayor Mike Rawlings Monday afternoon and is signed by Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway and council members Casey Thomas II and Tennell Atkins. The resolution is being submitted for vote September 6.

The proposal also calls for the renaming of all parks and streets with any affiliation to the Confederacy. The resolution also directs the city manager to release the funds necessary to pay for all removals and renaming.

The resolution authorizes the Mayor's Task Force on Confederate monuments to come up with the recommendations on relocating and renaming the Confederate monuments and public places.

The deadline for accomplishing all of the recommendations is November 8, 2017.

Confederate Monuments resolution: September 6 resolution by wfaachannel8 on Scribd

