Police search for footage of family car in missing Richardson girl case

RICHARDSON, TEXAS - Police are reaching out to the public who may have surveillance footage of an SUV in connection with a missing child case in Richardson.



It's been six days since three-year-old Sherin Mathews went missing Saturday morning as many questions left unanswered. One of the family's vehicle is now front and center of the investigation into her disappearance.



According to police, the maroon Acura may help explain what happened that morning when Sherin went missing from her home in the 900 block of Sunningdale. The vehicle was absent from the home early Saturday morning. Investigators say the focus is between 4 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Police have confiscated the 2013 maroon Acura MDX SUV. Police say they hope people within a 30-minute radius can spot this vehicle in their footage.



Sherin's father, Wesley Mathews, faces charges of child endangerment and has since bonded out. Sherin's mother, Sini Mathews, has not been charged with any crime. "All she wants is for her daughter to be returned," said attorney Kent Starr who represents Sini.



Wesley Mathews took his daughter, Sherin Mathews, outside at 3 a.m. Saturday to discipline her, the affidavit states. She was put outside in the middle of the night as punishment for not drinking milk. According to the affidavit, he told her to stand near a large tree in the backyard. When he went outside 15 minutes later, his daughter was gone.

