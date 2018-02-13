Police investigating shooting at Pappadeaux in Duncanville

DUNCANVILLE, Texas -- Police are investigating a shooting at a Pappadeaux restaurant Tuesday night.



Police were called to the restaurant off of South Cockrell Hill Road shortly before 10 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene they found two victims with shotgun wounds. Both victims were taken to a local hospital in unknown condition said Doug Sisk, officer with the Duncanville Police Department.



The shooting happened after some type of disturbance took place inside the restaurant, Sisk said. It is believed the parties involved know each other.



Police said the shooting suspect, a black male, left the scene with a female in an unknown vehicle.



Many people were inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting, a day before Valentine's Day.



Eyewitnesses at the scene took to social media to share photos of what happened. A woman posted video on Twitter that showed blood splatters and broken pieces of glass on the floor, chairs flipped over. Multiple people at the scene said they heard the gunshots.

This is where the shooting happened. Blood all thru the front area of the bar at Pappadeaux in Duncanville. No fatalities though, praise God. Smh. pic.twitter.com/SdJmtm8Fol — Summer Galvez (@summer_galvez) February 14, 2018

I’m fine just shook up. My knees are bruised and sore but I’m fine. Thankful it wasn’t worse......... could’ve been WAAAAAYYY worse. https://t.co/pNpCtmiEzM — Summer Galvez (@summer_galvez) February 14, 2018





Police are asking anyone who might have information or who was at the restaurant when the shooting happened to contact the Duncanville Police Department at 972-223-6111.



