PHOTOS: Carry The Load kicks off in Dallas

A few years ago, former Navy SEAL and war veteran Clint Bruce sat at a barbecue on Memorial Day. As he thought about his friends he lost in combat, he couldn't help but notice that the people around him had a very different view of what Memorial Day meant. To some it was a party. To others, a day off of work. Not knowing what else to do, Clint came up with a way to honor his fallen brethren, and share in the pain that they went through to give us our freedom.

Carry The Load works to bring all American’s together to participate in honoring our nation’s heroes every day.

The organization brought its flagship event to Dallas this year for Memorial Day. To learn more about the 2-day event click here.

