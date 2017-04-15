WFAA
Person of interest sought after DeSoto man shot dead

WFAA 2:28 PM. CDT April 15, 2017

DESOTO - Police are looking for a person of interest after an 81-year-old man was shot dead early Saturday morning. 

Police said T.G. Grady was found dead in the 400 block of Summertree Lane. Officers were called to the area at about 4:45 a.m. An initial investigation revealed that Grady was shot while sitting in his truck in front of his residence.

Detectives found surveillance video which shows a person of interest, armed with a handgun, in the area just before the shooting. 

Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact the Southwest Regional Communications Center at 972 223-6111 or text your information to 847411. 

