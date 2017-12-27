Pedestrian killed by DART bus in East Dallas

(Photo: Alex Schmidt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

DALLAS -- Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a DART bus in East Dallas.

Jonathan Dominguez, 32, was walking near Samuell and Hannicut just before midnight Tuesday when he was hit, Morgan Lyons with DART said.

The bus driver reported hearing something while turning in the intersection after picking up a passenger. The driver stopped the bus and found Dominguez under it.

He was taken to Baylor University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at about 1 a.m. Wednesday.

No one else was injured.

The bus driver has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation, Lyons said.

© 2017 WFAA-TV