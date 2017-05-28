On packed Joe Pool Lake, dive team ready to respond

GRAND PRAIRIE – Whether fishing, boating, or swimming, hundreds of people are enjoying the unofficial start of summer this Memorial Day weekend at Joe Pool Lake.

“Super busy, a lot of people off work, celebrating the holiday,” said Tim Derrough, owner of Derrough Jet Ski Services. “It creates probably twice as much traffic.”

But with all the traffic on the lake, here's one boat you can't miss.

Starting Memorial Day weekend, the Grand Prairie Fire Department's dive team will spend every weekend this summer on Joe Pool Lake. They’re reminding people to stay safe, and they’re ready to respond if needed.

The team just finished a three-day training boot camp.

“We have to stay ready all the time,” said Grand Prairie Fire Lt. Sam Cary.

Four members of the dive team will keep watch in a boat on the lake from 11 am through 9 pm every weekend this summer. They are equipped to provide medical treatment and conduct rescues or recoveries.

Their boat includes sonar, face masks with specialized communications equipment to communicate underwater, and even a fire hose to fight fires above water.

They hope to help prevent drownings, and be on hand for rescues if needed. More than 60 people have drowned in Joe Pool Lake since it opened in 1989, said Cary. That’s an average of two drownings a year.

“We had a near drowning incident last week,” said Cary.

The dive team’s number one safety tip? Wear a life jacket, especially if you plan to jump off your boat into the water. Even if you think you’re a good swimmer, the lake can get up to 90 feet deep in some areas, said Cary.

And of course, Texas weather can quickly take a turn, and water can become choppy.

Remember, children under the age of 13 must wear a life jacket if they’re in a boat. You must wear a life jacket at all times on jet skis.

By the way, Cary says the dive team’s biggest challenge when conducting rescue or recovery missions in Joe Pool Lake, is they are unable to see anything in the murky water.

