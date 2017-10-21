Off-duty officer recovering after being stabbed by homeless man in Farmers Branch

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas -- A Farmers Branch police officer is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed by a homeless man early Saturday morning.



The officer is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries in the intensive care unit, according to police.



The incident happened at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Sigma Road at about 2:30 a.m. According to police, a man believed to be homeless approached the officer who was off-duty at the time.

The suspect stabbed the officer and ran away. The suspect is described as a black male with an athletic build, 6 feet tall, dreadlocks, wearing a dark-colored, long sleeve shirt with khaki pants. He was carrying a dark colored backpack. Police said the suspect is armed and dangerous.

Police are seeking your help in identifying the suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing. Anyone with information about this suspect should contact Farmers Branch Police at 469-289-3270.

© 2017 WFAA-TV