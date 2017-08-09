North Texas program helps veterans become business owners

A program based in Addison is helping veterans become business owners. "Veterans Entrepreneurship Training" is a four part, multi-month course put on buy the nonprofit Honor Courage Commitment Inc.

Teachers help a small group of service men and women create business plans and marketing schemes. The nonprofit partnered with SMU and lets participants study on campus for eight weeks as a part of the first phase.

Charles Battles is part of the current class. The marine veterans served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He attends weekly classes with plans of opening a business that sells craft beers brewed by veteran owned companies.

"I always had purpose. You have that when you join the military, and now I'm working to find that purpose again," Battles said.

Michael Jernigan is a program graduate and credits it for helping him create his own "life coaching" company. Jernigan lost both eyes in a roadside bomb while serving and now tours the country giving motivational speeches and helping others create.

Honor Courage Commitment Inc. says more than 60 people have graduated from the program, resulting in 30 businesses and six nonprofits. HCC says those businesses have generated $16 million in revenue in North Texas.

For information on how applying for the program you can visit the HCC website.

