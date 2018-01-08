North Texas cities begin regulating bike share companies

DALLAS -- Aptly named Dallas Bike Mess, the Instagram account has some 6,000 followers and documents exactly what you think.

Posts of one ride share bicycle after another spotted across North Texas fill the page...some will even make you wonder how or why they got there.

"They're kind of an eye sore and they seem to be everywhere no one is using them, they seem to be everywhere -- kind of like a pollution," said Michael Krynicki, a Burleson resident.

2017 brought the bike share companies to Dallas -- 2018 is the year we'll see regulation.

Starting this week -- Highland Park will enforce a passed ordinance indirectly regulating bike share companies.

"I think it would be convenient if I needed a bike, but it does kind of look like garbage quite a few places," said Ian Kohl a former Dallas resident visiting from Austin.

The City of Dallas is working on some type of solution as well -- Dallas Council Adam Madrano confirming a committee meeting will happen concerning parking in the next two months.

Meanwhile, the companies themselves are working on solutions to clean the clutter. Lime Bikes announced on Twitter it's working on what it's calling a "virtual parking lot." Details are still to come but the program would offer an incentive for returning bikes to a specific location.

Garland based V-bikes says its bikes are parked, at least to start, with permission on private property but there's is no incentive in place for customers to bring the bikes back. Something that's clear based on the pictures that keep popping up. But the answer may not be in legislation...at least one company, LimeBikes is pushing education.

In a tongue-and-cheek public service announcement, LimeBike is encouraging responsible riding and parking through a series of social media campaigns.

