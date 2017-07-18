'Non-toxic' white powder sent to goverment building in Dallas

White powder found

A white powdery substance sent to a government facility in Dallas early Tuesday morning has turned out to be non-toxic.

Dallas Fire-Rescue HazMat crews were called to 4141 N St. Augustine Road just after 6:30 a.m., after someone called to report a package with a white powder substance inside.

DFR says the powder appears to be non-toxic. The seven employees exposed were checked out by medics and have returned to work.

The Dallas Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is still looking into the case.

