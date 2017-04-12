No Trump-brand hotel for downtown Dallas

Rendering from plans for Trump Hotels' first Scion hotel. (Photo: Courtesy / Alterra International)

DALLAS - Plans for a Trump-brand hotel in Dallas have been killed.

The New York-based Trump Hotels hoped to build the first hotel of its new four-star concept, Scion, just a few blocks from Dallas City Hall in downtown. But according to council member Philip Kingston, the city opted to move forward on another project with a different hotel company.

Unlike the ultra-luxury brand of the Trump Hotels namesake, the Scion brand won't bear the Trump name and will be relatively affordable with hotel rooms ranging from $200 to $300 a night versus a nightly rate of $700 and up.

When plans for Scion were first announced in March, groups gathered in protest and a petition that asked the city to say "No to Scion" was signed by more than 1,000 residents.

The Dallas Business Journal contributed to this report

