Neighbor shot, killed in Richardson police shooting

Rene Gamez (GoFundMe)

RICHARDSON, TEXAS - Stephanie Camerillo cried tears of frustration and sorrow for her only brother, 30-year-old Rene Gamez. He was shot and killed during an active shooting situation on Wednesday night.

“He was just amazing, he had this big old heart and he would always give,” said Camerillo. “He was always there for me, my husband, mother and kids.”

Gamaz was well-loved and always willing to help his friends, including the man that took his life.

Camerillo said the suspect, Brandon McCall, was an acquaintance and her brother allowed him to spend the night in his home at Breckinridge Point Apartments in Richardson.

Camerillo said there was an argument and shots were fired, but she’s not sure what exactly happened.

“It hurts that he was a friend to somebody, and they took him from us,” she said. “They took my bubba, just for him being kind-hearted and letting a so-called friend stay one night.”

The investigation is now in the hands of the Plano Police Department. Meanwhile, Gomez’s family has a message for the suspect, Brandon McCall.

“I want to know why and I want to know what made him do it,” said Stephanie Camerillo. “I want him to know that I will never forgive him for taking someone so precious and so amazing from my life. I know I am supposed to forgive, but I can’t. Not right now. “

A GoFundme account was created to help Gamez’s family with funeral costs. Donations can also be sent through Zelle at stephanieggamez@gmail.com.

