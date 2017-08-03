Motorcyclist killed in Oak Cliff crash

DALLAS -- A motorcyclist has been killed in an Oak Cliff crash.

Police say Courtney Goodwin, 29, was riding a motorcycle eastbound on Groveview Lane, just north of West Kiest Boulevard and east of South Westmoreland Road, at about 9 p.m. Wednesday when he collided with a pickup truck as it left an apartment complex.

Goodwin was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Witnesses on the scene told officers that Goodwin may have been racing "an unknown white pickup truck" before the crash.

DPD says no criminal charges are pending.

