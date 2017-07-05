Motorcyclist injured after falling from High 5

Motorcycle accident on the High 5 in Dallas on Wednsday, July 5, 2017.

DALLAS -- A motorcyclist was injured after falling from the High 5 overpass early Wednesday morning.

Dallas officers were called at about 3:30 a.m. about a crash on the westbound LBJ Freeway ramp that connects to northbound U.S. 75.

Callers told 911 that there was a motorcycle on the road and the driver had possibly fallen over the overpass to the road below. Officers searched the area for 30 to 45 minutes and couldn't find him.

Air One eventually came to assist the officers and found the 43-year-old victim along a barrier wall. He was unconscious but breathing on his own. He had scrapes and was bleeding from the head, police said, and was taken to the hospital.

"The motorcycle sustained minimal damage and the evidence at the scene indicates that the complainant lost control around the curve and fell off the motorcycle, sliding down the ramp and coming to rest on the outside barrier wall," police said.

