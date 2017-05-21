More for parks, less for police? Dallas taxpayers weigh in on proposed $800M bond

Dallas City Hall (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - Dallas taxpayers will get their first look at a proposed $800 million bond at the first of two scheduled town hall meetings on Monday.

The open meetings are part of an increased push for public input on needed projects across Dallas for a likely bond election in November.

Streets have been and continue to be the top priority, commanding $415 million of the total in a preliminary plan approved by the Citizens Bond Task Force on Thursday.

But there have been changes that have caught some observers by surprise.

A series of subcommittees worked for the last month on prioritizing projects within five separate areas voters would consider.

They include streets, flood control, parks, economic development and housing and critical facilities.

Critical facilities was a $120 million allotment that included large areas like improvements to Dallas Police facilities, Dallas Fire and Rescue enhancements, libraries and maintenance of buildings at Fair Park.

Parks and recreation was also set to receive $120 million in improvements, with flood control ($80 million) and housing ($60 million) accounting for the remainder.

The City conducted a critical facilities assessment last year which identified nearly $1 billion in needs, so no one argues that any of the proposed projects aren't needed. But after a divided 8-7 to move an additional $55 million to parks, task force member Phil Sahuc says he was surprised.

"Personally, I’m concerned about the shift in allocation,” Sahuc said.

The move for more money for parks came at the expense of a $45 million reduction to critical facilities, with another $5 million taken from flood control and $5 million trimmed from streets.

The Dallas Police Association said Sunday it is worried that needed security upgrades to substations and the Jack Evans headquarters building will not be a part of the bond this fall.

Sgt. Michael Mata with DPA cites a 2016 citizen survey which listed infrastructure and police as the top ranked priorities for bond money.

"Where are parks on that list? They came in sixth," Mata said Sunday. "Do we have enough parks? We probably don’t have enough parks but if the citizens don’t feel safe they’re not going to go to any parks."

Philip Haigh serves on the citizen task force with Sahuc, but was supportive of the move for additional funding for parks.

"I see it as a large return on investment," Haigh said. "If we can get the amount up to $150 million, there's another $300 million already promised in matching funds from the philanthropic community in Dallas for parks."

The recommendations are not final and now the task force hopes to hear more from the public in two town halls at Dallas City Hall set for Monday and Thursday.

Haigh says he expects vocal advocates for city public amenities like parks and libraries to show up and be vocal at both events.

"It's unfortunate that some projects are going to get cut, my initial proposal was for parks to get even more, 200 million," Haigh said. "I would hope the City prioritizes police and fire needs first."

© 2017 WFAA-TV