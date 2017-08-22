More Dallas teachers turn to crowdfunding for classroom supplies

Empty classroom (Photo: GlobalStock, Joshua Hodge Photography)

Tight budgets mean more Dallas area teachers are seeking out crowdfunding options to obtain the supplies their students need.

The site DonorsChoose.org featured 371 active projects marked "urgent" for Dallas teachers.

The crowdfunding website says 61-percent of the highest poverty school in Texas use the site to raise funds for a variety of supplies.

Several of the projects listed Tuesday are for teachers in Dallas ISD schools, including schools that are on the state's "improvement required" list.

One of them from Carr Elementary explains to donors the acute needs inside the West Dallas school.

Ms. Russell's campaign for her special needs classroom asks for items like stools, lamps and a rug to help her students with a personalized learning experience.

Nearly all the teachers at Carr are new to the campus this year as the school joins the Accelerated Campus Excellence or ACE program.

ACE incentivizes the best teachers and principals to work in the schools struggling the most.

DISD expanded ACE from seven to thirteen schools for the 2017-18 year.

Carr Elementary is already in its fifth year of "improvement required" status.

A new state law takes effect that allows the Texas Education Agency to close a school that fails to meet academic standards for five years. Other remedies include the state taking over the school district.

Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said Tuesday the stakes are high.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen," Hinojosa said. "We do have good trends headed in the right direction but the bottom line is we have to deliver.”

And more money always helps.

Hinojosa presented four plans on Friday for the board of trustees to send to voters, that could have increased funding to classrooms by as much as $123 million.

The board did not agree on any of the funding options, meaning the tax rate remained the same for the next year, despite an anticipated reduction in funding from the state.

"The irony is if this initiative would’ve passed those campuses would have had a lot more resources at their disposal and it wouldn’t have had to come out of teachers pockets,” Hinojosa said.

