Missing boater in White Rock Lake

Flag Pole Hill Park (Jordan Armstrong, WFAA)

Dallas Fire-Rescue units were assigned to a water rescue at White Rock Lake Sunday afternoon.



A man and a woman went into the water after their sailboat capsized in the lake. The woman was eventually pulled to safety by a White Rock boat, but the man has not resurfaced.

Currently, units from Dallas Fire-Rescue's Swift Water Rescue Team, along with DPD and the Texas Game Warden, are on location working to locate the whereabouts of the unidentified man.

© 2017 WFAA-TV