MINT dentistry sponsors new fireworks show

Nothings says the Fourth of July like fireworks.



Fireworks displays may have already started in North Texas, but there’s still plenty of bright lights to check out.



And now, MINT Dentistry is adding to the mix.



An empty lot near the Highland Hotel will turn into the launch pad for a new Independence Day celebration.



“It’s a total surprise. I just feel that the people I work with, work way too hard not to have a day off to see fireworks,” said Field Harrison, founder of MINT Dentistry. “And, it’s so hard to get into a fireworks show. I remember the last few years trying to see fireworks and its always difficult.”



The Glencoe Park area between Lakewood and Highland Park doesn’t have its own fireworks show, he said. So, he’s helping make one happen.



But don’t try this at home. Dallas fireworks company Pyrotex is putting on the show and handled all the permits, and the City of Dallas gave its stamp of approval.



“Everybody’s excited,” Harrison said. “We know it’s gonna be a huge hit for the community.”



The possession and use of fireworks is banned in the City of Dallas. If you get caught with the stuff you can be fined up to $2,000. The city received nearly 2,000 calls for fireworks last year.



It’s also against the law to indiscriminately fire your weapon into the air – an offense that can result into one year and jail and up to $4,000 fine. In some cases, firing a weapon into the air can lead to a deadly conduct charge which can result in 2 to 10 years in jail and a $10,000 fine. There will be additional patrols during the holiday.



“The big thing we want to make sure everybody understands is that safety is first and foremost,” said Deputy Fire Chief Chris Martinez. “Leave the fireworks to the professionals.”



The public aren’t allowed close to the staging area. Spectators are asked to watch from Glencoe Park behind the hotel.



This is the first time mint density is sponsoring the fireworks. Not many people know about it, so you could have your own personal show.



The main event begins at 9:30 p.m.

