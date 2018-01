Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago, Illinois, November 1, 2017. (Photo: Jim Young, AFP, Getty Images)

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is coming to Dallas in March.



She'll be speaking at the Winspear Opera House as part of the "Hear Here" speaker series on March 8 at 7:30 p.m. The event will be moderated.



Tickets go on sale Friday.

Michelle and served as First Lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017.

