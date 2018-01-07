Methodist Dallas full of flu cases, non-emergency patients re-routed

Methodist Dallas Medical Center began diverting non-emergency patients to other facilities on Sunday due to lack of available bed space in its hospital and emergency room from a high number of reported flu cases.

In a statement to WFAA, Methodist Dallas described the lack of bed space and the necessity to reroute patients as "unusual".

"This measure is so we can still take care of emergency patients such as trauma, stroke, and those transferred by ambulance," a spokesperson said. "We take this very seriously because we want to be able to treat anyone in need anytime."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports Texas is one of 26 states now reporting a high number of influenza cases.

The Dallas County Health and Human Services reports 11 flu related deaths so far this season, including the death of a 37-year old Oak Cliff woman on January 3.

Other area hospitals reported an uptick in flu cases, but none have taken the step of rerouting patients yet.

Methodist Dallas said it was unclear how long the re-routing of patients would last.

"During the period while Methodist Dallas is re-routing patients, we encourage anyone having non-emergent symptoms to seek care at an urgent care facility or through their primary care physician," a statement read.

