Mesquite police seek answers after possible abduction of kids

MESQUITE -- Police have reached out to the public to investigate whether an incident Friday at the City Lake Park was a prank or the possible abduction of two children.

Witnesses told police they first saw a white male exit a pickup truck and leave two children inside the vehicle Friday afternoon at a rest area on the north side of the lake.

According to a statement from Mesquite police, when the man returned to the truck after using one of the restrooms, the two young black females inside waved their arms and yelled out that the man was a stranger and that they had been abducted. Witnesses told police the children appeared to be in the elementary school age range.

The man then drove off in the truck with the children inside.

The man was described as a husky white male between 30 to 40 years old with a shaved head and long goatee. Witnesses said he may have a tattoo on the back of his neck.

Authorities say he drove off in a medium-blue F-150 with an extended cab and large white lettering on the back of the window. The license plate number may begin with the letters BC.

Police said while they're investigating the incident, they haven't received any reports of missing or abducted children.

"Based on the circumstances investigators believe that the situation could simply be a case of children being mischievous," read the statement from police. "However, out of an abundance of caution, Investigators want to locate the truck and speak to the occupants to ensure the safety of the children."

Police ask anyone with information to call 972-282-6336.



