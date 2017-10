James Langle (Photo: Mesquite Police Department)

MESQUITE - An assistant vice principal at a Mesquite middle school was arrested Thursday on a charge of sexual assault of a child.

Authorities identified the suspect as James Langle, an assistant vice principal at Vanston Middle School in the Mesquite Independent School District.

According to authorities, the victim was a family member, not a student at the school.

© 2017 WFAA-TV