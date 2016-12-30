Mayor Mike Rawlings asks Texas Rangers to investigate pension fund

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings speaks on Sept. 18, 2013 at City Hall. (Photo: WFAA)

One day after the Dallas Police and Fire Pension Fund Board voted to allow retirees to resume monthly pension payments, Mayor Mike Rawlings announced that he has asked the Texas Rangers to investigate the fund's former administration. He was already working with the FBI on the issue.

The mayor released this statement on Friday:

“The past administration of the Dallas Police & Fire Pension System committed a grave breach of trust with our first responders with serious ramifications impacting current and former police and fire personnel and their families, as well as all Dallas taxpayers. As I have learned more in recent years and months about how the DPFP reached its current crisis, I have come to believe the conduct in question may rise to the level of criminal offenses. Therefore, I recently spoke with Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven C. McCraw to request that the Rangers conduct a criminal investigation of the past DPFP administration. In addition, I have been in close cooperation with the FBI on this matter. Anyone brazen enough to commit crimes that harmed those who sacrifice so much to keep our city safe must be brought to justice.”

DPS confirmed the Rangers will be involved in the investigation.

Pension board members say they are in a crisis situation. If nothing changes the fund will go bankrupt in 10 years.

That prompted members to start pulling all their money out -- withdrawing $500 million in six months.

The mayor sued earlier this year to stop those lump sum withdrawals. The board did, but it also stopped monthly pension payments until the vote on Thursday.

