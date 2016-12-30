Man killed in East Dallas house fire

Man killed in house fire on Belmont (Michael Botsford)

DALLAS -- Officials are investigating the cause of a house fire in East Dallas which left a man dead Thursday evening.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were called to the 5300 block of Belmont Avenue, near Henderson Avenue and U.S. 75, just before 9 p.m. Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the home.

DFR says firefighters were able to knock down the flames in just a matter of minutes, but the body of a man was found inside the home.

The victim hasn't been identified. No one else was inside the home at the time.

What caused the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2016 WFAA