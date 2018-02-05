Man kidnapped, robbed outside Walgreens in Lower Greenville

DALLAS - Police are looking for a robber who dragged his victim on a crime spree.

Police said the victim was shopping at the store at 5001 Ross Ave. near Lower Greenville Sunday afternoon.



He left his vehicle unlocked. When he got back into his car, the robber was in the backseat and pulled a gun. The suspect forced the victim to drive to several ATMs before eventually stealing the car.



The victim was not injured, police said.



A nearly identical crime happened at another Walgreens, just a few miles away in January.



If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 214-671-3584.

