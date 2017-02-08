Man in custody after trying to enter WFAA, DMN buildings

(Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - Dallas police took a man into custody after a bizarre string of events that took place on the property where WFAA and The Dallas Morning News reside downtown.

At about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, a man drove his car onto the grassy area in front of The Dallas Morning News along Young Street in Dallas.

According to police, the man first tried to enter The Dallas Morning News building. Security at the newspaper reported that when the man was unable to get inside he then hovered outside an emergency door for several minutes.

A short time later, an unsuspecting WFAA employee arrived for an overnight shift at work and parked in the lot behind the television station, which is shared by both WFAA and the DMN. As she walked to the back door of the TV station, the man confronted her, insisted she let him inside and became belligerent.

At that point, another WFAA employee walked out the back door and was immediately confronted by the suspect. The suspect walked in past the employee and into a security area. The employees distracted the man to keep him from gaining access to the offices. Both employees then fled toward Young Street and called 911.

Unable to fully get into the building without an access card, the suspect remained inside the security vestibule. He then removed his shirt and stood aimlessly for a short time before he exited back outside. He then climbed a small storage garage behind the TV station, where he spent an hour on the roof of the garage before he came down and was taken into police custody.

The WFAA employees were not physically injured, but were understandably shaken by the incident.

Police haven't yet identified the suspect. He was taken for a mental evaluation.

