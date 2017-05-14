WFAA
Man, 29, killed in Dallas shooting

WFAA 4:19 PM. CDT May 14, 2017

DALLAS --  A suspect accused of shooting and killing a 29-year-old man is in custody.

According to police, Jeremy White, 29, was found shot in the 2700 block of East Ledbetter Drive. Officers were called to the scene shortly after 9:30 a.m.

White was sent to the hospital, where officials say he later died.

Police said several witnesses at the scene pointed out the suspect to officers. The suspect is a juvenile, and his identity is being withheld.

