Man, 29, killed in Dallas shooting

DALLAS -- A suspect accused of shooting and killing a 29-year-old man is in custody.



According to police, Jeremy White, 29, was found shot in the 2700 block of East Ledbetter Drive. Officers were called to the scene shortly after 9:30 a.m.



White was sent to the hospital, where officials say he later died.



Police said several witnesses at the scene pointed out the suspect to officers. The suspect is a juvenile, and his identity is being withheld.

