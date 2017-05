Appleseed Academy (Photo: WFAA)

Firefighters battled a large fire Wednesday at a Mesquite day care.

The fire broke out in the late afternoon at the Appleseed Academy on 1019 Tripp Road.

Police took children to the nearby Living Waters Ministries church at Tripp Road and Franklin Drive, where their parents could pick them up.

The building was safely evacuated, according to the fire department.

