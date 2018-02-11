Lancaster PD investigate 18-year old killed after using 5miles app

Gerard Cage, 18, was killed after using resale app "5miles", according to Lancaster PD.

A Dallas based resale app said Sunday it is assisting Lancaster Police with a homicide investigation over the weekend.

Lancaster PD said an 18-year old man was killed on Friday night after attempting to purchase a cell phone through the "5miles" app.

Witnesses told detectives that Gerard Cage was shot multiple times by the male driver of a white newer model Dodge pickup. A female was in the passenger seat, according to witnesses.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Rockbrook St, just over one mile from where Cage lived in Lancaster.

Cage later died at a Dallas hospital.

His aunt Laquivus Bolts of Dallas told WFAA her nephew loved music and dancing and shared it often on social media.

"He was charismatic, the life of the party," Bolts said. "He always wanted to be around people that made him feel that he could be him.”

That meetup spot on Friday night is in the middle of a Lancaster neighborhood, it is not isolated. But it’s not a location that "5miles" recommends either – instead urging buyers & sellers to use its Safe Exchange Area Locator, found within the app, on every transaction.

"5miles" app told WFAA on Sunday night they are working to assist Lancaster PD in solving Cage's killing.

"We're saddened to hear about this young man and have been cooperating with the Lancaster P.D., providing the detective assigned to this case with requested information and support," the company said in a statement.

