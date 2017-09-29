LaDainian Tomlinson talks race, sports and anthem

It's been a busy two weeks on local and national football stages, especially politics surrounding protests and the national anthem.



Hall of Famer and TCU star LaDainian Tomlinson opened up about the controversy while attending one of the biggest high school rivalry games, between the DeSoto Eagles and Cedar Hill Longhorns. The game is being dubbed the first ever Peanut Bowl.



Tomlinson hasn't been shy from addressing racial tensions head on.



"I'm not surprised at all. I think it's on the players right now to continue moving that message forward, but to never lose sight of what issues are truly about. It's not just taking a knee or standing up and locking arms. It's what they're doing," Tomlinson said.



His words come on the heels of a powerful speech he delivered as he was being inducted into the 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame. He spoke about America putting an end to division and and embracing inclusion.



"I'm surprised the President actually got involved and said something about it. It was certainly shocking to hear that, but at the same time, I was more proud of the response from my league," Tomlinson said.

