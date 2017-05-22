Killer in brutal murders paroled early in Dallas

Rachel Torres says for a decade her family has repeatedly lived a nightmare.



Torres wipes away tears as she tells us, "It just seems like we are brought back down again and it's not fair. It's not fair.”



Her baby sister, Linoshka was 19 years old and 5 months pregnant when she and her boyfriend Luis Campos were kidnapped in Oak Cliff in January 2007.



"Sometimes it feels like a long time and sometimes if feels like it was yesterday.”

The young couple was taken to two different homes and brutally tortured. They were electrocuted and beaten with baseball bats for two days.



Their remains and their baby girl's were found dumped off a bridge on Dowdy Ferry Road a month later.



Dallas police say the three killers were looking for someone else when they mistakenly kidnapped the couple.



"She did not deserve this. She would have been a great mother."



Because DPD detectives botched some of the cases, two of the killers received a plea bargain.



The hit men Nicolas Monarrez and Frank Estrella dumped the bodies and only got 15 years.



Estrella served just over five years and was recently paroled.



Prison officials tell WFAA he is living in a house in Oak Cliff with relatives. It's right across the street from a school and there is no law that prohibits that.



"I feel like she has never gotten justice for anything and it is just kind of crazy he can keep on with his life and we are just stuck with memories."



Linoshka's family says they had no idea Frank Estrella was even up for parole and can't believe he was released early and back onto the streets of Dallas.

WFAA asked the parole board why Estrella didn’t serve more time or all of his sentence and how many members of the parole board voted to release him early. They say they will try to have that answer for us soon.

