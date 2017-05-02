John Wiley Price returns to commissioners court after acquittal

John Wiley Price (WFAA)

He posed for selfies, signed autographs and hugged supporters.

John Wiley Price was back home at the Dallas County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, just four days removed from his acquittal on seven federal fraud and bribery charges.

"It feels good just to be back where the people placed me to begin with," Price said.

Price did not discuss the trial directly because his criminal legal concerns have not been fully eradicated. The jury could not reach a verdict on four other tax related charges, so Price could be retried on those counts.

Price, 66, missed several commissioners meetings since his two month trial began in early February. On Tuesday he joked he was back from vacation and when colleague District 1 Commissioner Theresa Daniel read a resolution on the importance of jury service, Price inserted "I second that" to laughter from the audience.

On his feelings being back at work, Price invoked one of the most well known icons of democracy and social justice.

“It’s like I think Nelson Mandela said when he was released – I can’t describe it," Price said.

