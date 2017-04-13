Defense rests, Price won't take stand in corruption trial

John Wiley Price heads to court on Feb. 23, 2017, for his federal bribery trial.

DALLAS - The defense rested its case Thursday in the trial of Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price, meaning Price won’t take the stand in his own defense.

Price is accused of taking more than $1 million in cash, vehicles, and real estate in exchange for voting in favor of certain companies seeking county contracts over about a decade.

His top assistant, Dapheny Fain, is accused of helping him hide money and lying to FBI agents during the investigation. Both Price and Fain are accused of lying on their taxes.

A forensic accountant testified Thursday on behalf of the defense that most of Price's income sources appear to be legitimate.

The defense's case came after a parade of witnesses took the stand for the prosecution, which rested its case Wednesday.

Price faces a possible life sentence if convicted.

