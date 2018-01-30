Immigrant 'Dreamer' fears son could be taken away if she's deported

Elizabeth Sampedro (Photo: WFAA)

Elizabeth Sampedro, 30, is a hard-working young woman who is fighting to hold onto the American Dream.



She is a DACA Dreamer, but said she fears the life she created for her six-year-old son could soon be taken away if she is deported back to Mexico City.



“My parents brought me to Dallas when I was 14-years-old,” said Sampedro. “I remember my mother made me take English lessons, so that I could get adjusted to a new life.”



The young mother became emotional as she described her son and what she may have to tell him if she is deported.



“It just makes me so sad if I have to go back,” she said. “I don’t want him to stay here by himself, and I want to be here with him.”



Elizabeth hired an attorney to help keep both she and her son together, in addition to preparing steps to obtain U.S. Citizenship.



Dallas County Republican Chairwoman, Missy Shorey states it is time to rise above politics as a Feb. 8 deadline to make a deal on DACA approaches.



"Now, is it possible to get fifteen years of legislation for comprehensive immigration done in fifteen days? No,” she said. “But, DACA will be addressed."



When asked if President Donald Trump is in support of the Dreamers, Shorey said, “Now we know President Donald Trump speaks very clearly and he loves the dreamers."



Sandra Avalos, from the North Texas Dream Team, is calling on local lawmakers to step up and support the Dreamers. She’s a part of a movement to host several DACA Renewal Workshops throughout the DFW area.



"We need something to be done and now,” said Avalos. “They are deporting people every single day."



For Elizabeth Sampedro, it’s a day she is not prepared to address. Her dream is to continue to call Dallas home.

