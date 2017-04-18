Man and dog killed in Lakewood house fire

DALLAS -- A husband and dog were killed in a house fire that broke out early Tuesday morning near White Rock Lake.

Jason Evans with Dallas Fire-Rescue says crews were called to the 6900 block of Redstart Lane in Lakewood at about 3 a.m. They found "flames rolling" from the front of the home.

A woman had managed to escape, but her husband and dog were trapped inside the house, Evans said. Firefighters were able to find the husband, unresponsive, and pulled him out of a window. They performed CPR and took him to a nearby hospital, but he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The family dog was also found but couldn't be saved, Evans said.

Fire crews believe the flames started in one room in the front of the home, but the cause is still under investigation.

