DFR investigating Dallas house collapse

House collapse

DALLAS -- A house has reportedly partially collapsed just south of downtown Dallas.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were called to the home at 1434 Padgitt Avenue, just east of the Dallas Zoo, where a detached, 2-story garage collapsed at about 7:30 a.m.

The garage had been reverted into a living space, and a man and woman were inside when the collapse took place, Jason Evans with DFR said. The man was able to get out, but the woman had to be rescued by fire crews.

Their injuries are not serious.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

WFAA's Demond Fernandez was live at the scene.

© 2017 WFAA-TV