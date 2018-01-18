Homes evacuated due to gas leak in Garland

GARLAND, TEXAS - Residents were able to return to their homes after they had to evacuate due to a gas leak at about 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Atmos Energy told WFAA.



Gas crews were at the scene on Parkmont Drive near Garland Avenue and Kingsley Road. Officials arrived at the scene at about 12:45 p.m. They found that a construction crew cut a four-inch natural gas line belonging to Atmos, prompting an evacuation of 29 homes.



Atmos turned off the gas, but escaping gas traveled along the sewer line and entered several homes. Officials told WFAA that 123 homes will be without gas. The gas has been safely shut off to the homes, while repairs are being made, which are expected to be completed at about 10 p.m.



Gail Fields Recreation Center remains open until midnight for residents.



The Garland Fire Department said they will remain on scene until the homes have been cleared of gas.



Stay with WFAA.com for updates.

© 2018 WFAA-TV