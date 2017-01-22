Homeowner fights back after attemped robbery home invasion in Oak Cliff

Terry Morgan says 4:30 a.m. in his home looks and sounds pretty familiar.

"I’m asleep like everyday working Americans," Morgan said.

But the lifelong Oak Cliff resident said that changed quickly on Saturday morning when he heard what sounded like someone trying to break into his home on Lea Crest Drive.

Morgan was bleary-eyed but outside his front door his home surveillance system provided a crystal clear picture.

Two men standing on his front porch, one of them holding a rifle, the other trying to pry open his front door.

"I'm thinking fight or flight," Morgan said.

He did not run. Morgan armed himself, laid down on his living room floor with one eye on the monitor providing a view of what was happening on the other side of his front door.

“I’m looking to see if they are going to get in," Morgan said.

When they did not, the two suspects walked off the front porch and out of camera view. Morgan said he tried to track their movement from inside the home but when he wiped away condensation from another window to improve his view, the suspects opened fire.

Morgan stepped out of his home and returned fire. No one was injured.

"It was a startling experience," Morgan said. "I’m not going to say that I was pretty much afraid but you know it was my life or their life. And pretty much I like living.”

Dallas Police investigators have descriptions on the two male suspects and a female seen standing on his porch shortly before the men appeared on the video.

DPD describes all three as being 20-25 years old.

The female is described as 5’5” tall, 180 pounds, light skin, heavy-set, possibly blonde colored weaved hair, wearing a long-sleeve white or tan shirt with buttons and tan blue jeans.

The first male suspect is approximately 5’10” tall, 160 pounds, thin build, wearing a beanie cap and a long- sleeve jacket.

The second male suspect is described as 5’8” tall, 200 pounds, stocky build, wearing a gray hoodie and black beanie cap.

Detectives believe there could be additional suspects involved in the attempted home invasion not visible on camera.

Morgan says he's lived at his Lea Crest home for three years. A check of Dallas Police crime reports indicate 13 residential burglaries on the street since January 2015.

The city of Dallas also maintains crime data broken down by zip code on the Dallas Open Data website, but data was not available for 75216 as of Sunday. An alternate website did provide recent numbers by police beat for the area.

