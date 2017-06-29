Holy fidget spinner! UTD students build 150 pound spinner

Everything is bigger in Texas, right? Apparently, that includes fidget spinners.

Four University of Texas at Dallas students have built what they believe to be the world's largest fidget spinner.

According to Phil Roth, UTD communications manager, it took 20 man-hours for the students to put to fidget spinner together. It weighs 150 pounds and is 45 inches in diameter while spinning.

The students have submitted to the Guinness Book of World Records last week.

