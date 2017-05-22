HMK tenants who were facing eviction now being offered chance at homeownership

DALLAS – Dozens of renters who were on the verge of being evicted from their West Dallas homes, are now in the process of becoming homeowners.

Dozens of families who are renting homes from HMK Ltd gathered on the 1500 block of Dennison Street, on Monday, as their landlord Khraish Khraish announced a plan to sell some of his properties.

Khraish said, ”We just had to do what was best for these families and the community.”

The landlord, who initially sent a 'Notice to Vacate' to more than 300 families from his rent homes in West Dallas and Oak Cliff, held a press conference announcing the new home ownership strategy for his tenants. Khraish has been complaining, for months about the city’s new Chapter 27 ordinance which outlines minimum housing code standards were too costly and jeopardized his business.

"It just all felt like an unabashed land grab for the sake of developers, higher-end developers,” Khraish said.

About 130 families who were about to be displaced are now on track to buy homes from HMK. They will be paying $65,000 for the units. The homes, some tenants long complained, are in serious need of repair. The new home owners will be on the hook for bringing the properties up to code.

“I’m feeling happy,” said Emidia Correa. “Very, very, happy for the opportunity to own this house.”

Correa’s family is already under contract. She says, for months, they have been stressing out about moving.

Correa said, “We love West Dallas, and I don’t want to move nowhere.”

Some neighbors have questions about how much politics is at play around the plan. Omar Narvaez, who is running for the District Six Council seat, has been working with HMK and its tenants. Banners thanking Narvaez and HMK were hanging on some of the properties.

Ronnie Mestas, Chair of Los Altos Neighborhood Association is among neighbors who believe the City of Dallas has not been doing enough for the HMK families as they faced eviction.

Mestas said, “They put earplugs, they put mufflers on. Our council person, the Mayor, they turn their backs on us.”

Mayor Mike Rawlings released a statement, saying:

“I am encouraged that Mr. Khraish has decided to do what we asked him to consider nearly two years ago: sell some of his homes to his tenants. We have long felt that increasing homeownership will help lift up our neighborhoods in part by providing a sense of pride among our residents. It’s a key strategy to protect against gentrification in areas like West Dallas. Mayor Pro Tem Alonzo has been an incredible champion for her constituents throughout this process. She and I will continue to advocate for the best interests of the residents to ensure that they have access to clean, safe, affordable housing.”



Mayor Pro Tem Monica Alonzo said this situation has never been about politics. She says she and the city have always been on a mission to protect the families and make sure they had safe, affordable, housing that would keep them in the neighborhoods they love.



Alonzo issued a statement, saying:

“The opportunity for HMK tenants to purchase their homes is something we have been seeking on their behalf for some time. Mr. Khraish’s apparent change of heart is a positive development.

However, it is important that residents understand what they are agreeing to and that any action taken by Mr. Khraish is in compliance with the state property code. The buyers need to be informed and should seek out independent legal counsel regarding the contracts before they sign anything.

As Mayor Rawlings and I have said, our goal has always been to provide safe, clean, affordable housing to the residents. Mr. Khraish has said he agrees with that and wants to do right by his tenants. We are hopeful his decision represents a genuine commitment to take care of the residents.”



© 2017 WFAA-TV