Hispanic community expresses both fear, hope for the future

DALLAS -- Inside an empty class room, Renato De Los Santos, watched the inauguration of President Donald Trump on a television.

Like so many North Texans, his eyes were glued to D.C. -- looking for hope.

"I have to be hopeful," said De Los Santos, of a LULAC National Educational Service Centers. "I am a counselor; I work with students. I have to think about the future. We have to make sure that the youth have hope for their future."

LULAC is the League of United Latin American Citizens, the oldest Hispanic civil rights organization in the US.

De Los Santos runs the Education Center, where they work with students and their parents to help improve education opportunities for Hispanic Americans.

With immigration playing such a key role in this election, he says many young Hispanics are conflicted. That was apparent outside Samuell High School in Dallas.

"Fear, fear is something that every student is feeling, every immigrant student is feeling at this moment and I just started of things that could happen to me and I don't feel safe at a place like Samuel," said Kattellen Press, a DISD Student.

Some immigrant students said they're concerned the newly-sworn president may make major changes to immigration policies.

De Los Santos said he has a message for those young people.

"There is a lot of fear," He said. "But there is a whole community of people who very much love and support them and they will be protected by the outreach of the community."

LULAC may be a non-partisan organization but is also involved in politics. De Los Santos was at the inauguration of President Barack Obama in 2009 and met several times with President George W. Bush.

"The door should be open to all peoples and I'm assuming that it will be to a certain measure," he said. "I just don't know what to expect at this point."

As the president settles into his new office, De Los Santos is eagerly watching his next move.

