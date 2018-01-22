Grand Prairie girl following brothers footsteps to join Cub Scouts this fall

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas -- On a Monday night inside Powell Elementary in Grand Prairie, the tradition of scouting continues -- while an 8-year-old girl continues her tradition of watching.

"The things that I like about Boy Scouts are the camping, the fishing, the racing," said Claire Greenaway, who is the only girl in a family of Boy Scouts.

She grew up watching her three older brothers work their way through Cub Scouts. Her father Darren is a scout. Even her mother, Joey, is in den leadership.

"It does so much for their confidence and teaching them to be good citizens and help their community," said Den Chairman Joey Greenaway.

For those same benefits, Claire joined the Girl Scouts.



Scouting executives have heard for years from families like the Greenaway's about how much they’d wished brothers and sisters could scout together.

"As we’re out in the schools talking to families, this is a thing 'millennial' families want," said Sam Thompson, an executive with Circle 10 Council. "They want a place to bring their young people to scouting."

In October of last year, the Irving based Boy Scouts of America made it possible, announcing they’d start welcoming all girl Cub Scout dens alongside the boy's dens beginning Aug. 1, 2018.

"I felt so excited and happy," said Claire.

"It’s nice that my girl is getting an opportunity to do the things that she had been doing and that her brothers had been doing, and getting to be an actual part of it instead of a sidekick," said her mother.

Claire said she is most excited to participate in the Pinewood Derby races and is thankful to have the chance to follow the scouting path to success she knows so well.

