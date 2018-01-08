Good Samaritan hit, killed while helping motorist

DALLAS -- A Good Samaritan was killed and another was injured while helping a crash victim in Southern Dallas late Sunday night.

Police say two vehicles crashed near the Interstate 35E and U.S. Highway 67 split at about 11:15 p.m. One of the vehicles took off from the scene, leaving the other stopped on the road. Police are still looking for that hit-and-run suspect.

A man and woman stopped to help move the remaining vehicle, but an oncoming car hit both of them. They were taken to the hospital where the man was pronounced dead. The woman is in critical condition.

No names have been released.

The driver who hit them stopped at the scene, police said. It's unknown if charges are pending at this time.

